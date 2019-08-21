NJ cops from same department busted with DWI on same night

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Two officers from this township’s police department were busted on drunk driving charges on the same night, according to a report by NJ.com.

And for one of them it wasn’t their first time.

“Sir, I can’t afford to lose this job, sir,” off-duty cop James Ryan told Longport police after he was pulled over going the wrong way on a one-way street just before 3 a.m. on July 18.

NJ.com’s report, which was based on police reports obtained through public records requests, noted that Ryan previously had his license suspended after a DWI arrest in 2011.

Hours before Ryan’s latest bust, fellow officer Steven Lenker was arrested in Atlantic City after crashing into a pedestrian who had to be hospitalized.

According to the report, Lenker struck a pedestrian but kept driving and hit a parked car, stopping only after his car hit a curb.

The report noted Lenker was charged with DWI, refusing a breath test and reckless driving. He was not charged, however, with leaving the scene of an accident because police found him on the same block where he had hit the pedestrian and the parked car, a police spokesman said Wednesday.

