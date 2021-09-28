NJ cop had sex with teen and asked for nude pics, prosecutor says

POMPTON LAKES — A police officer was charged after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor and requesting nude pictures and videos.

Riverdale police received a report in 2018 about a Pompton Lakes police officer being sexually involved with a minor. An investigation determined the officer was Mark Stinnard, 37, who was arrested on Tuesday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

He was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child for manufacturing child pornography, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for engaging in sexual conduct with a child, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for possessing child pornography, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for causing harm to a child.

Valdes said that no sexual activity with the minor took place while Stinnard was on duty.

The age of consent in New Jersey is 18 when the adult is in a position of authority over the teen.

Pompton Lakes Police chief Derek Clark on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about Stinnard's employment status.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

