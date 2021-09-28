NJ cop had sex with teen and asked for nude pics, prosecutor says
POMPTON LAKES — A police officer was charged after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor and requesting nude pictures and videos.
Riverdale police received a report in 2018 about a Pompton Lakes police officer being sexually involved with a minor. An investigation determined the officer was Mark Stinnard, 37, who was arrested on Tuesday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.
He was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child for manufacturing child pornography, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for engaging in sexual conduct with a child, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for possessing child pornography, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for causing harm to a child.
Valdes said that no sexual activity with the minor took place while Stinnard was on duty.
The age of consent in New Jersey is 18 when the adult is in a position of authority over the teen.
Pompton Lakes Police chief Derek Clark on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about Stinnard's employment status.
