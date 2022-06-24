NJ cop admits using police computer to pry into OnlyFans model

CINNAMINSON — A veteran cop is out of a job after he admitted to using law enforcement resources to look up personal information about a woman he met through the OnlyFans website.

Kevin Bohn, a member of the Cinnaminson police department, used a restricted law enforcement database to find information about the woman and her family, according to acting Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

Bohn tried to hide his actions by creating incident numbers for his inquiries and then closing out the cases, according to Bradshaw.

The 17-year veteran pled guilty this week in Superior Court to a fourth-degree charge of falsifying or tampering with records. He must also give up his position and is permanently banned from holding public employment in New Jersey.

Bohn will be sentenced Aug. 18.

According to payroll records Bohn had been with the department since 2003 and earned a salary of $109,912. The department's Facebook page credits Bohn with helping create a safe area for internet transactions at police headquarters.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

