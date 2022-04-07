NJ congressional candidate can’t use ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on ballot

In what appears to be a swift resolution of a pending primary ballot concern, a Republican challenger to longtime New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith cannot use a catchphrase derogatory to President Joe Biden as his campaign slogan at the polls in June.

The New Jersey Globe reported that the state Division of Elections reached that decision Wednesday, two days after a previous report that attorney Robert Shapiro had sought to print "Let's Go Brand*n — FJB" below his name in his 4th District GOP race against Smith, who is seeking a 22nd term in Congress.

"Let's Go Brandon" stems from a television interview in 2021 with NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, in which a commentator mistook a crowd chant of "F*** Joe Biden" for a phrase in support of Brown.

The "FJB" in Shapiro's proposed slogan is an acronym for the chant.

According to the New Jersey Globe report, Shapiro does have one final chance to amend his motto. Division of Elections director Robert Giles gave Shapiro until 4 p.m. Thursday to either show written permission to use "Let's Go Brandon" or come up with an alternate phrase.

Under state law, the report said, any slogan using a person's name requires written consent, although it is not clear in this case whether Biden, Brown, or both would be obligated to approve.

Lacking that, Shapiro will be listed on the ballot with a designation of "No Slogan."

Shapiro is one of five GOP candidates mounting a primary challenge to Smith. None are considered a significant threat to the veteran lawmaker's chances.

