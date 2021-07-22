NJ concerts are back! Hard Rock announces their epic line up

When you hear Hard Rock, you think music. No matter what city it’s in, when you go to a Hard Rock Cafe or a Hard Rock Hotel, the first thing you notice is that music is the most important thing to them.

At the gorgeous Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and Atlantic City, every room is music themed. The hallways are replete with music memorabilia and paraphernalia such as iconic costumes from famous rock and rollers, signed guitars and the like.

For a music lover more like me, this has always been such a great way to be off to an unbelievable vibe on vacation or on a night out. I’ve been to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino both in Atlantic City and in Hollywood, Florida, and I've returned several times to both.

Their new 2021-2022 summer concert schedule is jam packed and impressive. It’s almost like they have to make up for last year, when concerts were all canceled because of COVID-19. But since the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino has opened on the boardwalk, they’ve always been the premier place for great concerts to appeal to fans of a zillion different genres of music.

From country to pop to oldies to classic rock, the Hard Rock has every single thing that a music lover needs this summer and throughout the year.

Check out this amazing lineup for 2021-2022: