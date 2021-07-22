NJ concerts are back! Hard Rock announces their epic line up
When you hear Hard Rock, you think music. No matter what city it’s in, when you go to a Hard Rock Cafe or a Hard Rock Hotel, the first thing you notice is that music is the most important thing to them.
At the gorgeous Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and Atlantic City, every room is music themed. The hallways are replete with music memorabilia and paraphernalia such as iconic costumes from famous rock and rollers, signed guitars and the like.
For a music lover more like me, this has always been such a great way to be off to an unbelievable vibe on vacation or on a night out. I’ve been to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino both in Atlantic City and in Hollywood, Florida, and I've returned several times to both.
Their new 2021-2022 summer concert schedule is jam packed and impressive. It’s almost like they have to make up for last year, when concerts were all canceled because of COVID-19. But since the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino has opened on the boardwalk, they’ve always been the premier place for great concerts to appeal to fans of a zillion different genres of music.
From country to pop to oldies to classic rock, the Hard Rock has every single thing that a music lover needs this summer and throughout the year.
Check out this amazing lineup for 2021-2022:
- 7/23
Dierks Bentley - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 7/23
The Platters, Cornell Gunter Coasters & a salute to the Drifters - Sound Waves
- 7/30
Joe Gatto – Sound Waves
- 8/6
Blues Traveler and Grey & Mofro – Sound Waves
- 8/7
Counting Crows - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 8/13
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 8/13
Tauk and Boombox with special guest Robert Randolph – Sound Waves
- 8/14
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 8/20
Ann Wilson of Heart – Sound Waves
- 8/20
Journey – Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 8/21
Kiss: End of the Road World Tour - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 8/22
Stripped Down Country – Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 8/27
Bell Biv DeVoe – Sound Waves
- 8/28
OAR – Sound Waves
- 9/3
Bill Burr - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 9/4
Bill Burr - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 9/5
Toby Keith - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 9/10
En Vogue – Sound Waves
- 9/11
Guns N’ Roses - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 9/12
Guns N’ Roses - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 9/18
Cap Jazz Festival - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 9/18
The Temptations & Four Tops – Sound Waves
- 9/24
Erykah Badu – Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 9/24
Zucchero – Sound Waves
- 9/25
Christopher Cross – Sound Waves
- 10/8
Kim Petras – Sound Waves
- 10/15
Train - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 10/15
Vic DiBitetto – Sound Waves
- 10/16
Vic DiBitetto – Sound Waves
- 10/16
Brian Wilson Beach Boys Greatest Hits – Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 10/29
Pitbull - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 10/29
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – Sound Waves
- 10/30
Foreigner – Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 11/12
John Fogerty - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 11/12
The Psychedelic Furs – Sound Waves
- 11/13
Freestyle Free For All - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 11/27
Tropicaliente III - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 12/3
Earth, Wind & Fire - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 12/3
Frank Caliendo – Sound Waves
- 12/4
Pasquale Esposito – Sound Waves
- 12/4
Earth, Wind & Fire - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 8/6/22
Alicia Keys - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
- 8/19/22
Rod Stewart - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena