NJ comedian Chris Gethard to host show for kids in Asbury Park

For anyone who isn’t already a fan of comedian Chris Gethard, allow me to give you a quick crash course.

He’s a stand up comedian, actor, and writer who is a born and raised New Jersey and proud of it. The West Orange native is so passionate about the Garden State that he wrote a whole comedy album about New Jersey.

The special is called Taylor Ham, Egg, and Cheese, and you can check it out here. I’m particularly fond of his bit about Action Park.

Gethard also hosts a podcast called ‘New Jersey is the World’ which covers all aspects of our fine state. He hosts a live show at House of Independents in Asbury Park the first Wednesday of every month.

Team Coco House At NY Comedy Festival - Day 1 Getty Images for Turner loading...

This month, however, has a bit of a twist.

The July 6th show will be kid-driven. Per Gethard’s instagram:

Wednesday nights in Asbury Park I’m putting on a show where the kids are in control. Kids will choose what music is played. They can summon dinosaurs. They can trigger alien invasions. And they’ll learn a lot about New Jersey along the way. This will be mind blowing for kids and hilarious for adults. All ages welcome, 5 and under get in free. Also, grown ups, there’s booze.

I’m sold.

House of Independents is located at 572 Cookman Ave in Asbury Park. Tickets for anyone over the age of 5 are $17, you can purchase them here. Doors open at 6:00 pm, the show starts at 7:00 pm.

The show doesn’t require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

