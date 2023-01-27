NJ college football player charged in brutal double rape at house party

🔴 Saint Francis student Daunte White, 20, of Wharton was charged Tuesday with the attack that took place in February

🔴 The victim did not report the attack until August

🔴 Students upset at the school's lack of response plan a campus protest Tuesday

A New Jersey college football player is one of two men charged in the rape of a woman at a house party in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

Daunte White, 20, of Wharton, a redshirt freshman linebacker for the Saint Francis University Red Flash, was charged Tuesday in the assault that happened in February 2022.

According to the affidavit from White's arrest, the Loretto Borough police received a faxed referral for a sexual assault on July 27 about a sexual attack that took place in February. A detective spoke to the woman on Aug. 2.

Disturbing details of the sex assault allegation

The woman told police that White and Marcel Mami, of Fredrick, Maryland, brought her to the basement of the home where the party was taking place while she was intoxicated.

She said Mami pushed her to the ground, bruising her face. She said White forced her to perform oral sex while Mami held her down, removed her pants and assaulted her.

The woman said that at one point Mami was inside her and pulling her hair while White forced her to perform oral sex at the same time. She told police that she had never had sex before.

Saint Francis University campus Saint Francis University campus (Saint Francis University) loading...

Arrests made five months later

White and Mami were arraigned Tuesday in Cambria County Magisterial District Court and were charged with unlawful restraint/ serious bodily injury, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion and conspiracy.

White posted $75,000 bail and will be back in court Feb. 8 for a preliminary hearing.

Saint Francis University and the Athletic Department on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment.

Statue on the campus of Saint Francis University Statue on the campus of Saint Francis University (Saint Francis University) loading...

'Displeasure' at how the school has handled case

The group students.against_sa on Instagram said the school has not made any official comment about the case. The group organized a campus protest for Tuesday at noon.

Several students told WJAC TV about their "displeasure" with how Loretto Borough police and the school have handled the case

On his LinkedIn page, White said he played football during all four years at Morris Hills High School which is attended by students from Wharton plus Denville, Rockaway Borough and Rockaway Township. He was named a 2021 scholar-athlete by the Greater Morris County National Football foundation.

He is majoring in business management with a health concentration and volunteers at his church on food drives.

At 175 years, Saint Francis University is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. The Red Flash football team was the Northeast Conference champion this past season.

