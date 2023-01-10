NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.

I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is.

The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.

The three categories in which they were ranked are: bagel vendors per square mile, average customer ranking of the bagel vendors, and number of bagel-related Google searches. They measured the 200 largest US cities.

You would expect New York City to be number one and they are.

The Garden State representative in the top ten is Jersey City, coming in fifth (San Francisco, Boston, and Orlando are ahead of Jersey City).

Jersey City is second in bagel vendors per square mile, but ranks only 100th (!) in quality. I think there should be a recount. As far as popularity, as measured by Google searches, Jersey City ranked a pedestrian 36th.

Newark was on the list, too, but way back at #161. Paterson came in at #182.

Some interesting tidbits from the rankings; New York was not #1 in quality….you’ll never guess what city was….actually it was a tie between Laredo, TX and Pasadena, CA. Hard to believe, right?

Finally, if you’re ever jonesing for a bagel, don’t go to Shreveport, LA; it ranked dead last (#200).

Some of the offerings at Wonder Bagels in Jersey City

