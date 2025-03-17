NJ celebrates as FDU women’s team heads to March Madness

The Fairleigh Dickinson University women's basketball team is heading to the "Big Dance" for the first time ever.

The Knights punched their historic ticket to Division I NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament by beating Chicago State, 90-61, in the semifinals of the Northeast Conference Tournament on March 13th. The team's subsequent victory over Stonehill in the championship was just the cherry on top, since Stonehill's provisional status means the Knights just had to make the conference title game to earn their spot.

On Selection Sunday, the show where the brackets are revealed for both the men's and women's Basketball Tournaments, the Knights learned their matchup: as a 15 seed in Regional 3 Birmingham, they'll face the second-seeded Texas Christian University Horned Frogs. 31-3 TCU is one of the most prolific teams in the nation, and is coming off a Big 12 Tournament victory.

The first-round game is set for Friday, March 21 at 3:30 p.m. in Forth Worth, Texas. It will be aired on ESPN2.

Though definitely an underdog, the 30-3 Knights are enjoying a near-perfect season; they're riding a program-best 22-game win streak, went 19-0 against NEC opponents, and are one win away from setting the NEC win record. 30 wins is the most of any Division I basketball program, men's or women's, in New Jersey this year.

