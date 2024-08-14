NJ car thieves, just 15 and 16, sideswipe police before crashing

🚨The stolen car was first spotted in Mahwah

🚨The 15-year-old driver hit a police vehicle

🚨Four teens were inside the car

The owner of a stolen 2023 silver Honda Civic was brought to tears when she saw her heavily damaged brand-new car totaled on the Garden State Parkway.

The police pursuit of her car, a silver 2023 Honda Civic, began before sunrise on Tuesday when Mahwah police learned that a stolen car had been spotted in Upper Saddle River, Mahwah police Lt. Michael Blondin told New Jersey 101.5.

Officers followed the vehicle south onto Route 17, where Paramus police picked up the chase.

A 15-year-old from Paterson was behind the wheel.

The teen got onto the Garden State Parkway and lost control of the car south of Route 80, according to Paramus Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti.

The teen intentionally sideswiped a police vehicle before crashing the car into the woods, police said.

ALSO READ: Person struck by two trains on Northeast Corridor



Two cars stolen from the same home

Four teens inside the car ran off but three have been found by Paramus police.

The driver was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, assault on a police officer and eluding. A 15-year-old from Newark and a 16-year-old from Orange were charged with joyriding.

Samantha Amaya told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that both her recently purchased carand her boyfriend’s car had been stolen from a home in Clifton on Sunday morning. Amaya said that she cried when she realized it was her car that had been involved in the Parkway chase.

Her boyfriend's car was found damaged in Paterson. He said both cars looked like the thieves had stomped on the roof and both smelled like marijuana, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott