NJ car commuters would pay more under NYC congestion pricing

New York state lawmakers today appeared ready to vote on a controversial congestion pricing plan that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Senator Bob Menendez both spoke out against over the weekend. The Wall Street Journal was among reports that support seemed to be in favor of the plan, as the NY Legislature gathered for a Sunday session ahead of a Monday budget deadline.

The congestion pricing system would charge those driving in Manhattan below 60th Street additional money, possibly as much as another $12 dollars a day for cars, as reported by CBS-2.

On Twitter, Menendez called it a double tax on New Jersey commuters, said that the "burden of NYC’s congestion pricing is unfairly placed on the backs of NJ drivers. We already pay enough on tolls to get into Manhattan." He also posted a video clip of both politicians speaking against the plan, which Murphy re-shared.

The controversial congestion pricing plan has been pushed by NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Supporters have said the money raised would help fund improvements for Manhattan's public transit, through the MTA’s capital spending program.

The earliest congestion pricing would begin by Dec. 31, 2020, according to the NY Daily News.

New Jersey riders using taxis or ride-share apps may already have been paying a bit more in Manhattan since February. As reported by PIX-11, cabs, Uber, Lyft and other for-hire vehicles below 96th Street have been subject to a surcharge, $2.50 for taxicabs and $2.75 for others.

