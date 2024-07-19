2 years in a row: USA Today names NJ sub shop best in America

🔵 USA Today names NJ-based sandwich shop chain the best in America

The shop earned the top spot for the second consecutive year

Do you agree with their pick?

Sandwiches…they are the typical choice for lunch.

There are so many combinations to choose from including ham and cheese, turkey and Swiss, grilled cheese, PB&J, Reubens, French dips. The list goes on and on.

Making your own sandwich is always an option but if you want to purchase a hearty sub with tons of cold cuts in between two pieces of bread, then check out USA Today’s list of “The 10 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop Chains in the United States.”

PrimoHoagies

For the second year in a row, a New Jersey- based sub shop has been named the #1 sandwich shop in the country.

At PrimoHoagies, based in Westville, quality and family traditions are central to its operations, according to a press release.

These values have formed the foundation of the company’s success and continue to be its top priority. The team takes immense pride in delivering high quality sandwiches, crafted with care and dedication to time-honored recipes passed down through generations, according to PrimoHoagies statement.

PrimoHoagies (Photo Credit: PrimoHoagies)

“If Italian specialty sandwiches are your jam, PrimoHoagies is definitely the place for you. Their menu has 10 sandwich categories to choose from, including Italian Classics (like their Sharp Italian), Philly Cheesesteaks (including a pizza steak), Schwartzies (think corned beef and roast beef), and even Meatless (like the Nonna’s veggies with eggplant and broccoli rabe),” USA Today wrote.

Owner, President and CEO of PrimoHoagies, Nicholas Papanier Jr., is thrilled to receive this honor for the second consecutive year. He expressed gratitude to his customers.

“It is an incredible honor to be awarded this prestigious recognition once again, and it would not have been possible without your unwavering support and loyalty. I want to personally thank each and every one of you for your continued patronage and for making us a part of your lives,” said Papanier Jr.

PrimoHoagies (Photo Credit: PrimoHoagies)

He went on to say that he is deeply humbled by this recognition from USA Today and he remains committed to upholding the values that define PrimoHoagies.

“Thank you for being a part of the PrimoHoagies family and helping us achieve this remarkable milestone. Here’s to many more years of delicious sandwiches and shared moments,” Papanier Jr., said.

Subway Settles Not-Really Foot Long Sandwich Litigation Getty Images

Subway came in second on USA Today’s list of the best sub and sandwich shop chains in America. It said the company came from humble beginnings as a small shop in coastal Connecticut. It then morphed into a global phenonmenon that has more than 37,000 locations across more than 100 countries.

Chicago-based Potbelly Sandwich Works occupies the third spot, followed by Capriotti’s based in Wilmington, Delaware, and Orlando, Florida-based Earl of Sandwich round out the top five.

For a complete list of the top 10 best sandwich and sub shops in the nation, according to USA Today, visit here.

