The news came out this week that a popular LBI restaurant is closing its doors: Seasonal breakfast and lunch spot The Sandbox Cafe in Ship Bottom. Fortunately, they have another location in the next town of Surf City.

Up and down the Jersey Shore there are diners, cafes and restaurants that are traditional family favorites.

Every year as a kid we looked forward to our parents taking us to Duffinetti's, Mack's Pizza or the now-closed Zaberer's in Wildwood. New Jersey families and those from out of state have their perennial favorites they just must go to on vacation or it's not a vacation.

Most of the places our listeners called about were below the I-195 line in the state due mostly to rental habits each summer.

1. Smitty's Clam Bar, Somers Point

2. The Crabs Claw Inn, Lavallette

3. The Mad Batter, Cape May

4. The Crab Trap, Somers Point

5. The Ark, Point Pleasant Beach

6. Red Brick Tavern, North Cape May

8. Showplace, Beach Haven

9. Oyster Creek Inn, Smithville

10. Menz Restaurant and Bar, Rio Grande

11. Rockafellas By The Sea, Ortley Beach

12. Tuckahoe Inn - Marmora

13. Casaldi's, Linwood

14. Uncle Will's Pancake House, Beach Haven

15. The Breakers, Spring Lake

16. Bahr's Landing, Highlands

17. Max's Hot Dogs, Long Branch

18. Vic's Bar & Italian Restaurant, Bradley Beach

19. Squan Tavern, Manasquan

20. Frankie' Bar & Grill, Point Pleasant Beach

21. The Anchorage, Somers Point

22. Pete & Elda's, Neptune City

23. Manco & Manco's, Ocean City

For many people and families that vacation at the Jersey Shore the trip wouldn't be the same if they didn't get to each at least one meal at their favorite shore restaurant.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: