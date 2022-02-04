The news came out this week that a popular LBI restaurant is closing its doors: Seasonal breakfast and lunch spot The Sandbox Cafe in Ship Bottom. Fortunately, they have another location in the next town of Surf City.
Up and down the Jersey Shore there are diners, cafes and restaurants that are traditional family favorites.
Every year as a kid we looked forward to our parents taking us to Duffinetti's, Mack's Pizza or the now-closed Zaberer's in Wildwood. New Jersey families and those from out of state have their perennial favorites they just must go to on vacation or it's not a vacation.
Most of the places our listeners called about were below the I-195 line in the state due mostly to rental habits each summer.
1. Smitty's Clam Bar, Somers Point
2. The Crabs Claw Inn, Lavallette
3. The Mad Batter, Cape May
4. The Crab Trap, Somers Point
5. The Ark, Point Pleasant Beach
6. Red Brick Tavern, North Cape May
8. Showplace, Beach Haven
9. Oyster Creek Inn, Smithville
10. Menz Restaurant and Bar, Rio Grande
11. Rockafellas By The Sea, Ortley Beach
12. Tuckahoe Inn - Marmora
13. Casaldi's, Linwood
14. Uncle Will's Pancake House, Beach Haven
15. The Breakers, Spring Lake
16. Bahr's Landing, Highlands
17. Max's Hot Dogs, Long Branch
18. Vic's Bar & Italian Restaurant, Bradley Beach
19. Squan Tavern, Manasquan
20. Frankie' Bar & Grill, Point Pleasant Beach
21. The Anchorage, Somers Point
22. Pete & Elda's, Neptune City
23. Manco & Manco's, Ocean City
For many people and families that vacation at the Jersey Shore the trip wouldn't be the same if they didn't get to each at least one meal at their favorite shore restaurant.
