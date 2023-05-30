NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/30

Red flag warning at the beach in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the East
13 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 71°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature62° - 69°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:18pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 10:57a		High
Tue 5:09p		Low
Tue 11:33p		High
Wed 5:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:21a		High
Tue 4:43p		Low
Tue 10:57p		High
Wed 4:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:33a		High
Tue 4:57p		Low
Tue 11:09p		High
Wed 5:07a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:25a		High
Tue 4:39p		Low
Tue 11:01p		High
Wed 4:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:02a		Low
Tue 3:02p		High
Tue 8:49p		Low
Wed 3:38a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:49a		High
Tue 5:05p		Low
Tue 11:23p		High
Wed 5:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 7:09a		Low
Tue 2:36p		High
Tue 7:56p		Low
Wed 3:12a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 5:14a		Low
Tue 11:23a		High
Tue 5:58p		Low
Wed 12:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:28a		High
Tue 4:53p		Low
Tue 11:03p		High
Wed 5:00a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 10:44a		High
Tue 5:13p		Low
Tue 11:22p		High
Wed 5:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:34a		High
Tue 5:01p		Low
Tue 11:10p		High
Wed 5:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 5:16a		Low
Tue 11:24a		High
Tue 5:54p		Low
Tue 11:59p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 6 seconds. Hazy late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Hazy. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

