NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/30
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the East
13 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 71°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|62° - 69°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 10:57a
|High
Tue 5:09p
|Low
Tue 11:33p
|High
Wed 5:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:21a
|High
Tue 4:43p
|Low
Tue 10:57p
|High
Wed 4:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:33a
|High
Tue 4:57p
|Low
Tue 11:09p
|High
Wed 5:07a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:25a
|High
Tue 4:39p
|Low
Tue 11:01p
|High
Wed 4:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:02a
|Low
Tue 3:02p
|High
Tue 8:49p
|Low
Wed 3:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:49a
|High
Tue 5:05p
|Low
Tue 11:23p
|High
Wed 5:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 7:09a
|Low
Tue 2:36p
|High
Tue 7:56p
|Low
Wed 3:12a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 5:14a
|Low
Tue 11:23a
|High
Tue 5:58p
|Low
Wed 12:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:28a
|High
Tue 4:53p
|Low
Tue 11:03p
|High
Wed 5:00a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 10:44a
|High
Tue 5:13p
|Low
Tue 11:22p
|High
Wed 5:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:34a
|High
Tue 5:01p
|Low
Tue 11:10p
|High
Wed 5:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 5:16a
|Low
Tue 11:24a
|High
Tue 5:54p
|Low
Tue 11:59p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 6 seconds. Hazy late this morning and afternoon.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Hazy. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
