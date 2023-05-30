NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/30

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 5 feet Winds From the East

13 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)

11 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 71°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 62° - 69° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:18pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 10:57a High

Tue 5:09p Low

Tue 11:33p High

Wed 5:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:21a High

Tue 4:43p Low

Tue 10:57p High

Wed 4:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:33a High

Tue 4:57p Low

Tue 11:09p High

Wed 5:07a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:25a High

Tue 4:39p Low

Tue 11:01p High

Wed 4:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:02a Low

Tue 3:02p High

Tue 8:49p Low

Wed 3:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:49a High

Tue 5:05p Low

Tue 11:23p High

Wed 5:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 7:09a Low

Tue 2:36p High

Tue 7:56p Low

Wed 3:12a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 5:14a Low

Tue 11:23a High

Tue 5:58p Low

Wed 12:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:28a High

Tue 4:53p Low

Tue 11:03p High

Wed 5:00a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 10:44a High

Tue 5:13p Low

Tue 11:22p High

Wed 5:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:34a High

Tue 5:01p Low

Tue 11:10p High

Wed 5:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 5:16a Low

Tue 11:24a High

Tue 5:54p Low

Tue 11:59p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 6 seconds. Hazy late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Hazy. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

