NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/23
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the East
10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 70°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|60° - 65°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:13pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 5:18a
|High
Tue 11:25a
|Low
Tue 5:07p
|High
Tue 11:23p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:59a
|Low
Tue 4:31p
|High
Tue 10:57p
|Low
Wed 5:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 11:13a
|Low
Tue 4:43p
|High
Tue 11:11p
|Low
Wed 5:35a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:55a
|Low
Tue 4:35p
|High
Tue 10:53p
|Low
Wed 5:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:23a
|High
Tue 3:05p
|Low
Tue 9:12p
|High
Wed 3:03a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:23a
|High
Tue 11:14a
|Low
Tue 5:01p
|High
Tue 11:19p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:57a
|High
Tue 2:12p
|Low
Tue 8:46p
|High
Wed 2:10a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 6:00a
|High
Tue 12:05p
|Low
Tue 5:37p
|High
Wed 12:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:01a
|High
Tue 10:57a
|Low
Tue 4:35p
|High
Tue 11:01p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 5:24a
|High
Tue 11:19a
|Low
Tue 4:55p
|High
Tue 11:32p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:01a
|High
Tue 10:57a
|Low
Tue 4:39p
|High
Tue 11:12p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 5:55a
|High
Tue 12:02p
|Low
Tue 5:42p
|High
Wed 12:11a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: E winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.
WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 6 seconds.
THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 4 to 6 ft at 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds in the evening.
FRI: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.