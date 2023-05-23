NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/23

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the East

10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 70°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 60° - 65° Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:13pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 5:18a High

Tue 11:25a Low

Tue 5:07p High

Tue 11:23p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:59a Low

Tue 4:31p High

Tue 10:57p Low

Wed 5:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 11:13a Low

Tue 4:43p High

Tue 11:11p Low

Wed 5:35a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:55a Low

Tue 4:35p High

Tue 10:53p Low

Wed 5:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:23a High

Tue 3:05p Low

Tue 9:12p High

Wed 3:03a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:23a High

Tue 11:14a Low

Tue 5:01p High

Tue 11:19p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:57a High

Tue 2:12p Low

Tue 8:46p High

Wed 2:10a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 6:00a High

Tue 12:05p Low

Tue 5:37p High

Wed 12:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:01a High

Tue 10:57a Low

Tue 4:35p High

Tue 11:01p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 5:24a High

Tue 11:19a Low

Tue 4:55p High

Tue 11:32p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:01a High

Tue 10:57a Low

Tue 4:39p High

Tue 11:12p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 5:55a High

Tue 12:02p Low

Tue 5:42p High

Wed 12:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: E winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 4 to 6 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds in the evening.

FRI: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

