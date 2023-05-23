NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/23

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/23

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the East
10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 70°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature60° - 65°
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:13pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 5:18a		High
Tue 11:25a		Low
Tue 5:07p		High
Tue 11:23p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:59a		Low
Tue 4:31p		High
Tue 10:57p		Low
Wed 5:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 11:13a		Low
Tue 4:43p		High
Tue 11:11p		Low
Wed 5:35a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:55a		Low
Tue 4:35p		High
Tue 10:53p		Low
Wed 5:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:23a		High
Tue 3:05p		Low
Tue 9:12p		High
Wed 3:03a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:23a		High
Tue 11:14a		Low
Tue 5:01p		High
Tue 11:19p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 8:57a		High
Tue 2:12p		Low
Tue 8:46p		High
Wed 2:10a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 6:00a		High
Tue 12:05p		Low
Tue 5:37p		High
Wed 12:15a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:01a		High
Tue 10:57a		Low
Tue 4:35p		High
Tue 11:01p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 5:24a		High
Tue 11:19a		Low
Tue 4:55p		High
Tue 11:32p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:01a		High
Tue 10:57a		Low
Tue 4:39p		High
Tue 11:12p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 5:55a		High
Tue 12:02p		Low
Tue 5:42p		High
Wed 12:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: E winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 4 to 6 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds in the evening.

FRI: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

