NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/1

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

9 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

8 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 75°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 78° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:24am - 7:29pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 7:27a Low

Sun 1:26p High

Sun 7:40p Low

Mon 2:07a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:01a Low

Sun 12:50p High

Sun 7:14p Low

Mon 1:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:15a Low

Sun 1:02p High

Sun 7:28p Low

Mon 1:43a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:57a Low

Sun 12:54p High

Sun 7:10p Low

Mon 1:35a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:32a High

Sun 11:07a Low

Sun 5:31p High

Sun 11:20p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:16a Low

Sun 1:21p High

Sun 7:32p Low

Mon 2:11a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 5:06a High

Sun 10:14a Low

Sun 5:05p High

Sun 10:27p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 8:05a Low

Sun 1:52p High

Sun 8:24p Low

Mon 2:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:11a Low

Sun 1:03p High

Sun 7:24p Low

Mon 1:51a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 7:33a Low

Sun 1:23p High

Sun 7:53p Low

Mon 2:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:23a Low

Sun 1:15p High

Sun 7:40p Low

Mon 2:01a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 8:17a Low

Sun 2:05p High

Sun 8:33p Low

Mon 2:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

