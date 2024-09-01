NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/1

Avon by the Sea (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 75°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature78° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:24am - 7:29pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 7:27a		Low
Sun 1:26p		High
Sun 7:40p		Low
Mon 2:07a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:01a		Low
Sun 12:50p		High
Sun 7:14p		Low
Mon 1:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:15a		Low
Sun 1:02p		High
Sun 7:28p		Low
Mon 1:43a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:57a		Low
Sun 12:54p		High
Sun 7:10p		Low
Mon 1:35a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:32a		High
Sun 11:07a		Low
Sun 5:31p		High
Sun 11:20p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 7:16a		Low
Sun 1:21p		High
Sun 7:32p		Low
Mon 2:11a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 5:06a		High
Sun 10:14a		Low
Sun 5:05p		High
Sun 10:27p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 8:05a		Low
Sun 1:52p		High
Sun 8:24p		Low
Mon 2:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:11a		Low
Sun 1:03p		High
Sun 7:24p		Low
Mon 1:51a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 7:33a		Low
Sun 1:23p		High
Sun 7:53p		Low
Mon 2:13a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:23a		Low
Sun 1:15p		High
Sun 7:40p		Low
Mon 2:01a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 8:17a		Low
Sun 2:05p		High
Sun 8:33p		Low
Mon 2:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

