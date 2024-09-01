NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/1
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 75°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:24am - 7:29pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 7:27a
|Low
Sun 1:26p
|High
Sun 7:40p
|Low
Mon 2:07a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:01a
|Low
Sun 12:50p
|High
Sun 7:14p
|Low
Mon 1:31a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:15a
|Low
Sun 1:02p
|High
Sun 7:28p
|Low
Mon 1:43a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:57a
|Low
Sun 12:54p
|High
Sun 7:10p
|Low
Mon 1:35a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:32a
|High
Sun 11:07a
|Low
Sun 5:31p
|High
Sun 11:20p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:16a
|Low
Sun 1:21p
|High
Sun 7:32p
|Low
Mon 2:11a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 5:06a
|High
Sun 10:14a
|Low
Sun 5:05p
|High
Sun 10:27p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 8:05a
|Low
Sun 1:52p
|High
Sun 8:24p
|Low
Mon 2:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:11a
|Low
Sun 1:03p
|High
Sun 7:24p
|Low
Mon 1:51a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 7:33a
|Low
Sun 1:23p
|High
Sun 7:53p
|Low
Mon 2:13a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:23a
|Low
Sun 1:15p
|High
Sun 7:40p
|Low
Mon 2:01a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 8:17a
|Low
Sun 2:05p
|High
Sun 8:33p
|Low
Mon 2:54a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.
MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
