NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/14

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 6 a.m. Tuesday with heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

3 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)

3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 79°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 75° - 90° Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:25pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 8:27a High

Sun 2:53p Low

Sun 9:22p High

Mon 2:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:51a High

Sun 2:27p Low

Sun 8:46p High

Mon 2:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:03a High

Sun 2:41p Low

Sun 8:58p High

Mon 2:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:55a High

Sun 2:23p Low

Sun 8:50p High

Mon 2:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:50a Low

Sun 12:32p High

Sun 6:33p Low

Mon 1:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:29a High

Sun 2:51p Low

Sun 9:15p High

Mon 2:51a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 12:06p High

Sun 5:40p Low

Mon 1:01a High

Mon 5:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 9:06a High

Sun 3:44p Low

Sun 9:54p High

Mon 3:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:00a High

Sun 2:32p Low

Sun 8:47p High

Mon 2:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 8:18a High

Sun 2:54p Low

Sun 9:09p High

Mon 2:56a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:10a High

Sun 2:37p Low

Sun 8:55p High

Mon 2:45a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 9:05a High

Sun 3:36p Low

Sun 9:45p High

Mon 3:47a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of dense fog this morning, then patchy fog this afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

