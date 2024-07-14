NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/14
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 6 a.m. Tuesday with heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
3 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 90°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 8:27a
|High
Sun 2:53p
|Low
Sun 9:22p
|High
Mon 2:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:51a
|High
Sun 2:27p
|Low
Sun 8:46p
|High
Mon 2:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:03a
|High
Sun 2:41p
|Low
Sun 8:58p
|High
Mon 2:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:55a
|High
Sun 2:23p
|Low
Sun 8:50p
|High
Mon 2:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:50a
|Low
Sun 12:32p
|High
Sun 6:33p
|Low
Mon 1:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:29a
|High
Sun 2:51p
|Low
Sun 9:15p
|High
Mon 2:51a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 12:06p
|High
Sun 5:40p
|Low
Mon 1:01a
|High
Mon 5:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 9:06a
|High
Sun 3:44p
|Low
Sun 9:54p
|High
Mon 3:46a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:00a
|High
Sun 2:32p
|Low
Sun 8:47p
|High
Mon 2:31a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 8:18a
|High
Sun 2:54p
|Low
Sun 9:09p
|High
Mon 2:56a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:10a
|High
Sun 2:37p
|Low
Sun 8:55p
|High
Mon 2:45a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 9:05a
|High
Sun 3:36p
|Low
Sun 9:45p
|High
Mon 3:47a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of dense fog this morning, then patchy fog this afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
