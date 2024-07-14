NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/14

Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 6 a.m. Tuesday with heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
3 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature75° - 90°
Sunrise/Sunset5:38am - 8:25pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 8:27a		High
Sun 2:53p		Low
Sun 9:22p		High
Mon 2:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:51a		High
Sun 2:27p		Low
Sun 8:46p		High
Mon 2:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 8:03a		High
Sun 2:41p		Low
Sun 8:58p		High
Mon 2:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:55a		High
Sun 2:23p		Low
Sun 8:50p		High
Mon 2:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:50a		Low
Sun 12:32p		High
Sun 6:33p		Low
Mon 1:27a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 8:29a		High
Sun 2:51p		Low
Sun 9:15p		High
Mon 2:51a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 12:06p		High
Sun 5:40p		Low
Mon 1:01a		High
Mon 5:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 9:06a		High
Sun 3:44p		Low
Sun 9:54p		High
Mon 3:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 8:00a		High
Sun 2:32p		Low
Sun 8:47p		High
Mon 2:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 8:18a		High
Sun 2:54p		Low
Sun 9:09p		High
Mon 2:56a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 8:10a		High
Sun 2:37p		Low
Sun 8:55p		High
Mon 2:45a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 9:05a		High
Sun 3:36p		Low
Sun 9:45p		High
Mon 3:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of dense fog this morning, then patchy fog this afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

