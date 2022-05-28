NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/28
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 79°
|Winds
|From the West
9 - 14 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 65°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:17pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 7:10a
|Low
Sat 1:13p
|High
Sat 7:30p
|Low
Sun 2:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:44a
|Low
Sat 12:37p
|High
Sat 7:04p
|Low
Sun 1:26a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:58a
|Low
Sat 12:49p
|High
Sat 7:18p
|Low
Sun 1:38a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:40a
|Low
Sat 12:41p
|High
Sat 7:00p
|Low
Sun 1:30a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:22a
|High
Sat 10:50a
|Low
Sat 5:18p
|High
Sat 11:10p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:03a
|Low
Sat 1:11p
|High
Sat 7:24p
|Low
Sun 2:05a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 9:57a
|Low
Sat 4:52p
|High
Sat 10:17p
|Low
Sun 5:41a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 7:42a
|Low
Sat 1:37p
|High
Sat 8:06p
|Low
Sun 2:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:52a
|Low
Sat 12:50p
|High
Sat 7:14p
|Low
Sun 1:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 7:14a
|Low
Sat 1:08p
|High
Sat 7:36p
|Low
Sun 2:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:02a
|Low
Sat 12:56p
|High
Sat 7:24p
|Low
Sun 1:48a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 8:02a
|Low
Sat 1:51p
|High
Sat 8:22p
|Low
Sun 2:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers this morning, then scattered tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E early in the afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.