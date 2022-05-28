NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/28

Yellow flag on the beach in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Air Temperature69° - 79°
WindsFrom the West
9 - 14 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature61° - 65°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:17pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 7:10a		Low
Sat 1:13p		High
Sat 7:30p		Low
Sun 2:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:44a		Low
Sat 12:37p		High
Sat 7:04p		Low
Sun 1:26a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:58a		Low
Sat 12:49p		High
Sat 7:18p		Low
Sun 1:38a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:40a		Low
Sat 12:41p		High
Sat 7:00p		Low
Sun 1:30a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:22a		High
Sat 10:50a		Low
Sat 5:18p		High
Sat 11:10p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 7:03a		Low
Sat 1:11p		High
Sat 7:24p		Low
Sun 2:05a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sat 9:57a		Low
Sat 4:52p		High
Sat 10:17p		Low
Sun 5:41a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 7:42a		Low
Sat 1:37p		High
Sat 8:06p		Low
Sun 2:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:52a		Low
Sat 12:50p		High
Sat 7:14p		Low
Sun 1:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 7:14a		Low
Sat 1:08p		High
Sat 7:36p		Low
Sun 2:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:02a		Low
Sat 12:56p		High
Sat 7:24p		Low
Sun 1:48a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 8:02a		Low
Sat 1:51p		High
Sat 8:22p		Low
Sun 2:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers this morning, then scattered tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E early in the afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

