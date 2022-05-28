NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/28

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Air Temperature 69° - 79° Winds From the West

9 - 14 mph (Gust 23 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 61° - 65°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:17pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 7:10a Low

Sat 1:13p High

Sat 7:30p Low

Sun 2:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:44a Low

Sat 12:37p High

Sat 7:04p Low

Sun 1:26a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:58a Low

Sat 12:49p High

Sat 7:18p Low

Sun 1:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:40a Low

Sat 12:41p High

Sat 7:00p Low

Sun 1:30a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:22a High

Sat 10:50a Low

Sat 5:18p High

Sat 11:10p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:03a Low

Sat 1:11p High

Sat 7:24p Low

Sun 2:05a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 9:57a Low

Sat 4:52p High

Sat 10:17p Low

Sun 5:41a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 7:42a Low

Sat 1:37p High

Sat 8:06p Low

Sun 2:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:52a Low

Sat 12:50p High

Sat 7:14p Low

Sun 1:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 7:14a Low

Sat 1:08p High

Sat 7:36p Low

Sun 2:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:02a Low

Sat 12:56p High

Sat 7:24p Low

Sun 1:48a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 8:02a Low

Sat 1:51p High

Sat 8:22p Low

Sun 2:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers this morning, then scattered tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E early in the afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

