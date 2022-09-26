NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/26

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch over Island Beach State Park 9/24/22 (OCSN)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the West
12 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature73° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset6:47am - 6:51pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 8:44a		Low
Mon 3:03p		High
Mon 8:51p		Low
Tue 3:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:18a		Low
Mon 2:27p		High
Mon 8:25p		Low
Tue 2:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:32a		Low
Mon 2:39p		High
Mon 8:39p		Low
Tue 2:56a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:14a		Low
Mon 2:31p		High
Mon 8:21p		Low
Tue 2:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:49a		High
Mon 12:24p		Low
Mon 7:08p		High
Tue 12:31a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:35a		Low
Mon 2:54p		High
Mon 8:46p		Low
Tue 3:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 6:23a		High
Mon 11:31a		Low
Mon 6:42p		High
Mon 11:38p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 9:26a		Low
Mon 3:26p		High
Mon 9:36p		Low
Tue 3:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:22a		Low
Mon 2:27p		High
Mon 8:33p		Low
Tue 2:44a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 8:56a		Low
Mon 2:53p		High
Mon 9:11p		Low
Tue 3:12a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:25a		Low
Mon 2:36p		High
Mon 8:43p		Low
Tue 2:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 9:31a		Low
Mon 3:29p		High
Mon 9:47p		Low
Tue 3:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NW swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SW swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE at 6 seconds in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds in the evening.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

