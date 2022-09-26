NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/26
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the West
12 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:47am - 6:51pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 8:44a
|Low
Mon 3:03p
|High
Mon 8:51p
|Low
Tue 3:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:18a
|Low
Mon 2:27p
|High
Mon 8:25p
|Low
Tue 2:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:32a
|Low
Mon 2:39p
|High
Mon 8:39p
|Low
Tue 2:56a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:14a
|Low
Mon 2:31p
|High
Mon 8:21p
|Low
Tue 2:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:49a
|High
Mon 12:24p
|Low
Mon 7:08p
|High
Tue 12:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:35a
|Low
Mon 2:54p
|High
Mon 8:46p
|Low
Tue 3:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 6:23a
|High
Mon 11:31a
|Low
Mon 6:42p
|High
Mon 11:38p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 9:26a
|Low
Mon 3:26p
|High
Mon 9:36p
|Low
Tue 3:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:22a
|Low
Mon 2:27p
|High
Mon 8:33p
|Low
Tue 2:44a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 8:56a
|Low
Mon 2:53p
|High
Mon 9:11p
|Low
Tue 3:12a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:25a
|Low
Mon 2:36p
|High
Mon 8:43p
|Low
Tue 2:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 9:31a
|Low
Mon 3:29p
|High
Mon 9:47p
|Low
Tue 3:47a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells.
MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NW swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.
WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SW swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE at 6 seconds in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds in the evening.
THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.