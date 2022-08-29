NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/29
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
8 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|77° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|79° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:20am - 7:35pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 9:53a
|Low
Mon 4:06p
|High
Mon 9:54p
|Low
Tue 4:28a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:27a
|Low
Mon 3:30p
|High
Mon 9:28p
|Low
Tue 3:52a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:41a
|Low
Mon 3:42p
|High
Mon 9:42p
|Low
Tue 4:04a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:23a
|Low
Mon 3:34p
|High
Mon 9:24p
|Low
Tue 3:56a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:00a
|High
Mon 1:33p
|Low
Mon 8:11p
|High
Tue 1:34a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:42a
|Low
Mon 3:53p
|High
Mon 9:48p
|Low
Tue 4:22a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 7:34a
|High
Mon 12:40p
|Low
Mon 7:45p
|High
Tue 12:41a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 10:35a
|Low
Mon 4:27p
|High
Mon 10:41p
|Low
Tue 4:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:31a
|Low
Mon 3:29p
|High
Mon 9:37p
|Low
Tue 3:56a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 10:05a
|Low
Mon 3:54p
|High
Mon 10:17p
|Low
Tue 4:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:32a
|Low
Mon 3:36p
|High
Mon 9:48p
|Low
Tue 4:01a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 10:39a
|Low
Mon 4:33p
|High
Mon 10:53p
|Low
Tue 4:58a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.