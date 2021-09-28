NJ auctioning off a 1957 Ford Thunderbird — how to bid

Know what to do with a classic car that doesn't run?

Then there's a vehicle in Trenton waiting for you — if you've got the cash.

Confiscated by the New Jersey Division of Taxation, a 1957 Ford Thunderbird is up for auction through municibid.com, a platform for governments and schools to auction off surplus items.

The bidding is set to end at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 100 bids had put the auction price over the $26,000 mark.

Check here for the auction details and to place a bid.

According to the listing, the car is in "okay condition and it does not run/drive." It has a V8 engine and an automatic transmission.

Municibid notes that proceeds from the auction will go back to the State of New Jersey; the funds could be used for road maintenance, public safety initiatives, and community programs.

The baby blue Thunderbird is located in Trenton, and it's being sold "as is, where is."

Many municipalities across the Garden State have gone digital with their auctions of items that are no longer needed.

