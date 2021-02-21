NJ animal shelter takes in rescue dogs, cats amid TX winter storm

MADISON — An animal shelter in Morris County has made room for several dozen dogs and cats from Texas shelters that were struck by the recent deadly winter storm.

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center volunteers and staffers met up Sunday with a pilot through Wings of Rescue, which flew the animals to Morristown Airport in partnership with the ASPCA.

Most of the dogs and cats came from the Humane Society of North Texas, as some of their shelters lost power or the facilities’ pipes froze and exploded during the storm.

The WayStation transport program run by St. Huberts has moved over 20,000 animals since 2016, as needed through a network of more than 80 sheltering organizations, including after natural disasters.

Overall, more than 170 homeless animals were relocated from Texas, according to the ASPCA, freeing up resources in that state as recovery efforts continued into another week.

The animals flown into Morristown soon would be available for adoption at St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, a shelter spokesperson said Sunday.