NJ animal sanctuary issues an urgent plea to the public

🐐 A Barnegat animal sanctuary has issued an urgent plea to the public

🐑 They are being forced to relocate and are desperate for a new home

🐷 The sanctuary is home to 70 animals rescued from dire situations

BARNEGAT — A sanctuary in this Ocean County township desperately needs the public’s help. In reality, what they need is a miracle.

The land on which Graceful Farm Sanctuary sits has been rented out for the past few years. But the owner of that land died unexpectedly recently, and now the sanctuary with about 70 animals on it is being forced to relocate as soon as possible, sanctuary owner, Jessica Soto said.

Spokespeople for the property owner, however dispute Soto’s claims that she was forced off the property.

They said Soto had been living in a trailer on the property after the owner gave her permission to do so. After the property owner died, however, his widow found out through a lawyer that it was illegal under local zoning rules and the Pinelands Act to have live-in tenants on the farmland.

After learning this, the owner asked Soto to leave but allowed the animals to stay, they said. Following a legal dispute over the matter, the landowner said both Soto and the animals will now have to relocate, they said.

Graceful Farm Sanctuary (Jessica Soto) Graceful Farm Sanctuary (Jessica Soto) loading...

The Back Story

Graceful Farm Sanctuary is an animal rescue that officially opened in 2021 but its owner, Soto, has been rescuing animals since 2015.

Grace (Jessica Soto) Grace (Jessica Soto) loading...

Graceful Farm Sanctuary got its name from a dwarf Nigerian goat named Grace, whom Soto rescued. Grace was born with a compromised immune system. Veterinarians told Soto there was nothing more they could do for her. Grace lived at the sanctuary for only six months, but during that time, Soto said she remained a happy girl. Her sudden passing left Soto and heartbroken and empty. It was Grace’s short life and death that led Soto in the direction of rescuing animals that could not help themselves.

Graceful Farm Sanctuary (Jessica Soto) Graceful Farm Sanctuary (Jessica Soto) loading...

All 70 animals ranging from goats, pigs, alpacas, sheep, donkeys, lambs, chickens, and ducks come from dire situations. Some are handicapped. Others are seniors. Some are sick, unwanted, deformed, rejected by their mothers, or were being sent to slaughter, Soto explained.

Graceful Farm Sanctuary (Jessica Soto) Graceful Farm Sanctuary (Jessica Soto) loading...

Currently, the sanctuary and its animals have no place to go, Soto said.

Graceful Farm Sanctuary (Jessica Soto) Graceful Farm Sanctuary (Jessica Soto) loading...

Vet care, as well as hay and feed bills, are big expenses, Soto said.

Graceful Farm Sanctuary (Jessica Soto) Graceful Farm Sanctuary (Jessica Soto) loading...

While the sanctuary is currently in Barnegat, she said she would be willing to move it anywhere in the state that is suitable for the 70 animals on the property.

Graceful Farm Sanctuary (Jessica Soto) Graceful Farm Sanctuary (Jessica Soto) loading...

Soto said a majority of their donations come from the sanctuary’s goat yoga programs, which are often offered at Laurita Winery in New Egypt, The Atlantic Club in Manasquan, and other places.

“I do have a little pop-up shop when I do my events. We’re hoping to bring that online this year because we do sell a lot of merchandise and crafts and the money goes toward the animals,” Soto said.

Goat yoga at Laurita Winery, New Egypt (Jessica Soto) Goat yoga at Laurita Winery, New Egypt (Jessica Soto) loading...

But goat yoga has been their primary source of donations, and Soto said luckily the season for that is coming up.

Goat yoga at Laurita Winery, New Egypt (Jessica Soto) Goat yoga at Laurita Winery, New Egypt (Jessica Soto) loading...

Final Thoughts

Soto passionately spoke about how every one of these animals is her family. Each of them has a name and a personality all their own. Her sanctuary is their “furever home.” While she is sad to have to leave the property that has been the animals’ home for years, she’s looking forward to closing this chapter as quickly as possible and moving them to another beautiful place where memories can be made.

“We are their forever home. These animals stay with us until their last days. We don’t adopt out,” Soto said.

Graceful Farm Sanctuary (Jessica Soto) Graceful Farm Sanctuary (Jessica Soto) loading...

Soto is asking the public for their help since the sanctuary cannot relocate on its own without help. Soto has started a GoFundMe page for the relocation costs.

Graceful Farm Sanctuary (Jessica Soto) Graceful Farm Sanctuary (Jessica Soto) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom