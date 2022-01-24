NJ animal rescuers had to rescue deer from ice twice this weekend

NJ animal rescuers had to rescue deer from ice twice this weekend

New Jersey State Park Police help rescue a deer stuck on an icy reservoir (Photo Credit: NJSPP Facebook page)

Two separate incidents over the weekend in the state involved deer stuck on ice, according to New Jersey State Park Police.

New Jersey State Park Police help local volunteers rescue a stuck deer on an icy reservoir (Photo Credit: NJSPP Facebook page)
Officers at Round Valley Recreation Area in Clinton Township joined local volunteers to rescue a deer off the icy reservoir, according to their Facebook page.

New Jersey State Police help rescue one of two stuck deer on an icy reservoir over the weekend (Photo Credit: NJSPP Facebook page)
In another part of the state, officers at Monksville Reservoir in Ringwood State Park also joined volunteer first responders to bring a deer to safety in their park.

New Jersey State Park Police help rescue a stuck deer on an icy reservoir (Photo Credit: NJSPP Facebook page)
Both animals are safe and sound, thanks to the great work of everyone involved.

Filed Under: New Jersey State Park Police, Ringwood State Park, Round Valley Recreation Area
Categories: New Jersey News
