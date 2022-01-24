NJ animal rescuers had to rescue deer from ice twice this weekend
Two separate incidents over the weekend in the state involved deer stuck on ice, according to New Jersey State Park Police.
Officers at Round Valley Recreation Area in Clinton Township joined local volunteers to rescue a deer off the icy reservoir, according to their Facebook page.
In another part of the state, officers at Monksville Reservoir in Ringwood State Park also joined volunteer first responders to bring a deer to safety in their park.
Both animals are safe and sound, thanks to the great work of everyone involved.
