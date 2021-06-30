Dad rescues his kids from NJ’s second-deepest lake

Round Valley Reservoir (NJ Park Service)

LEBANON — A father rescued his two children from Round Valley Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon, according to the State Park Service.

After a bystander reported that a fourth individual may have been involved in the emergency, the State Park Police had a dive team search the reservoir “to ensure everyone's safety.” The dive team confirmed that no drowning occurred, according to Department of Environmental Protection spokeswoman Caryn Shinske.

Shinkske would not disclose the identity of the father.

The reservoir covers 2,350 acres and is 180 feet deep, the second deepest lake in New Jersey. Lifeguards are on duty between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Elsewhere in the state recently, Carlos Alvarado, 23, of Hammonton drowned Sunday while swimming in the Great Egg Harbor River in Weymouth Furnace, an Atlantic County park. Swimming is prohibited in the river.

Two men drowned at separate bodies of water in Mahwah earlier in June while a man drowned in the Delaware River in Trenton near the Trenton Thunder ballpark on June 16, according to an NJ.com report.

