NJ American Water to replace water mains in 2 Somerset Co. towns

More than 9,000 feet of water main will be replaced in Bernards Township and North Plainfield this November, according to a release Thursday from New Jersey American Water.

The 6- and 8-inch, cast-iron water lines, which will be supplanted by 8-inch ductile iron, date back as far as the 1930s, NJAW said.

As part of a $3.5 million investment, NJAW said 11 fire hydrants and 140 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline would also be replaced.

Get our free mobile app

In addition, the utility said under the terms of a state initiative, it would replace any customer-owned lead or galvanized service lines.

NJAW said the work zones involve a few select streets in each municipality.

Bernards Township:

Culberson Road, from Spencer Road to South Alward Avenue

Stoneybrook Road, from Glen Avenue to Cottage Street

Wedgewood Drive, from Valley Road to the end of the street

North Plainfield:

Barbara Drive

Mali Drive

Meadowbrook Road

Wells Road (entire length of each)

Work is only expected to take place between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and should be completed in two months in Bernards Township and three in North Plainfield, weather permitting.

Local traffic restrictions or alternate patterns may be put in effect.

Customers can sign up for alerts through NJAW's MyWater system, or follow updates on the utility's Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.