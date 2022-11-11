NJ American Water to replace water mains in 2 Somerset Co. towns
More than 9,000 feet of water main will be replaced in Bernards Township and North Plainfield this November, according to a release Thursday from New Jersey American Water.
The 6- and 8-inch, cast-iron water lines, which will be supplanted by 8-inch ductile iron, date back as far as the 1930s, NJAW said.
As part of a $3.5 million investment, NJAW said 11 fire hydrants and 140 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline would also be replaced.
In addition, the utility said under the terms of a state initiative, it would replace any customer-owned lead or galvanized service lines.
NJAW said the work zones involve a few select streets in each municipality.
Bernards Township:
- Culberson Road, from Spencer Road to South Alward Avenue
- Stoneybrook Road, from Glen Avenue to Cottage Street
- Wedgewood Drive, from Valley Road to the end of the street
North Plainfield:
- Barbara Drive
- Mali Drive
- Meadowbrook Road
- Wells Road (entire length of each)
Work is only expected to take place between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and should be completed in two months in Bernards Township and three in North Plainfield, weather permitting.
Local traffic restrictions or alternate patterns may be put in effect.
Customers can sign up for alerts through NJAW's MyWater system, or follow updates on the utility's Facebook or Twitter accounts.
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
