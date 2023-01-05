NJ Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old girl abducted by father

VINELAND — An Amber Alert was issued early Thursday morning for a 7-month-old girl adducted by her father in Cumberland County.

Phones buzzed in the pre-dawn hours about Emerie Rivera, a Black Hispanic girl wearing a pink Mini Mouse sweater and pants last seen in Vineland.

She is believed to be with her father, Ramon B. Rivera Jr., 22, described as a Hispanic male.

He is driving a bronze Acura MDX with New Jersey license plate H79NSN.

The alert did not include pictures of the girl or her father. It did not disclose a possible direction of travel.

Police asked anyone who sees them or the car to call 911.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

