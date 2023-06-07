NJ agencies close early Wednesday due to poor air quality

As smoke from Canadian wildfires thickened Wednesday afternoon, New Jersey state workers were sent home early.

The air conditions also delayed flights, canceled many events and at least one major school district is keeping everyone home Thursday.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced on social media that all state offices were closed at 3:30 p.m. due to "worsening air quality conditions."

Murphy urged everyone to reduce time spent outdoors.

Elizabeth Public Schools have also announced they will be closed on Thursday due to poor air quality.

In South Brunswick, the public library closed mid-afternoon.

Arriving flights were delayed by over an hour at Newark Liberty International Airport and by 30 minutes in Philadelphia, according to FlightAware.com. Departures from LaGuardia were delayed by 30-45 minutes.

NJ's crazy haze, choking smoke, and sinister sky

