While tens of thousands of affordable homes are built throughout the country each year, a new study finds almost none are going up in New Jersey.

It's a bad outlook for a state where the average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment is over $2,400, and rising. The bleak findings come from an analysis conducted by RentCafe.com.

Their study found that, between 2020 and 2024, the rest of the nation built nearly 310,000 income-restricted apartments. That was around 12.6% of new construction.

In New Jersey, developers built 60,161 units during the same five-year period. Only 3,901 of those apartments — just 6.5% of them — were considered fully affordable.

In 2024, fewer than 600 affordable apartment units were built in New Jersey, the slowest rate. The rest of the country built more than 90,000 of them.

It's a huge contrast against the massive metropolitan hub across the Hudson River. In New York City, around 32% of new construction is fully affordable. The Concrete Jungle is the second-largest builder of these apartments nationwide.

Mount Laurel Doctrine mandates “fair share” affordable housing

New Jersey towns will need to build a lot faster if they want to keep up with the requirements under the Mount Laurel Doctrine, which mandates that each community must allow for its "fair share" of affordable housing by 2035.

Paramus, Secaucus, and Wayne must each approve 1,000 units of affordable housing to meet their obligations. Over 30 cities and towns are required to build more than 500 affordable apartments within the next 10 years.

Montvale is required to build 365 affordable apartments. Mike Ghassali, the mayor of the town of just 3,000 homes, led a challenge against the affordable housing mandates. He said the rules benefit developers, not residents.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request for emergency action from Ghassali's group. As it stands, these are the New Jersey towns that must build the most affordable housing.

