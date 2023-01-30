NJ adult stores for Valentine’s Day in almost every NJ county

NJ adult stores for Valentine’s Day in almost every NJ county

sakkmesterke

Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year. Whether you and your s.o. are celebrating the weekend before, after, or making a loveapalooza fest of the whole week, we have you covered.

Sure David Bradley chocolates are great. Flowers are nice. But it doesn’t have to end there. If you want to have a truly hot night, you can get creative. Heck, even crazy. And you’ll find plenty of crazy at adult shops throughout New Jersey.

Now, maybe you just want a set of pink fur-lined handcuffs. Or a satin blindfold. Or maybe you want to buy things you didn’t even know existed and see who loses their mind first in the bedroom.

Moussa81
loading...

But where? If you've never been to one of these places it can be downright intimidating. That I can’t help you with. But I can at least tell you where they are.

For Valentine’s Day, here’s a list of some adult stores in New Jersey and I’m including one from just about every county. Trust me, this is only a partial list.

Atlantic County

Taboo 

1544 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City
Open 24/7

They apparently even sell hookahs.

Bergen County

Naughty (A Couple’s Boutique) 

820 Washington Ave.
Carlstadt

They describe themselves as a classy adult store and sexual healing center. Was Marvin Gaye here?

Burlington County

Fantasy Gifts

731 W Rt 70
Marlton, NJ

There are things on their site I didn’t know existed. They offer free shipping on orders over……wait for it.......$69.

sakkmesterke
loading...

Camden County

Gina’s EVENTS of Love 

300 Vine St.
Camden

It’s not just sexy stuff for couples, they even have things like Beer the Card Game and Weed the Card Game. Hey, whatever helps get the party started.

Cape May

Lace Silhouettes Lingerie 

429 Washington St.
Cape May

If all the rest is far too intimidating, this is a true class act of a store that only sells intimate apparel and offers custom fittings.

Cumberland County

Carnival2

1778 N Delsea Dr.
Vineland

No working website I can find so you’re on your own.

Kandele
loading...

Essex County

Love Shop 

78 Fillmore St.
2nd floor
Newark

All I can tell you is there are naughty nurse and sexy Santa costumes on their Facebook page. But doesn’t that ‘second floor’ thing sound like there should be a speakeasy style secret knock to get in?

Gloucester County

Fantasy Gifts 

5101 NJ 42
#12
Blackwood

It's between a tattoo shop and an electric supply store. How Jersey is that?

Hudson County

ScentSational 

5507 Bergenline Ave.
West New York

Perfumes, lingerie, and...other.

Alex Brosa
loading...

Hunterdon County

Bad news, lovers. In this conservative county I couldn't find a single adult shop, not even a single lingerie store. There used to be Allure Lingerie in Flemington but Google lists them as permanently closed.

Here's what you do. Go to Kohl's. Get yourself the sexiest nightie you can find. Then go to the family planning aisle of Walgreens in Flemington. There are things in that aisle that might surprise you that have little to do with family.

Mercer County

Love Stuff and More 

1030 NJ 33
Hamilton Township

They have everything. And a surprisingly friendly staff. I mean, uh, I've heard. Yeah.

Middlesex County

Playtime Boutique 

321 Rt 1
Edison

I feel like this place has been there forever. It may pre-date the pilgrims.

Monmouth County

Adult Classic Boutique 

5204 Rt 33 West
Farmingdale

Selling anything your heart, and body, desires for over 60 years. They even offer a military discount. Who says you can't be patriotic and horny at the same time!? They want you to be 21 or over to walk in.

nd3000
loading...

Morris County

Romantic Depot 

286 US 46
Rockaway

Clothing, toys, party games, you name it, they'll hook you up for Valentine's Day.

Ocean County

Pleasure Zone and Kitty's Korner 

235 Chambersbridge Rd.
Brick

Their Facebook page shows a decent (or, indecent?) amount of lingerie.

Passaic County

Spencer's

Livingston Mall
112 Eisenhower Pkwy
Livingston

Don't laugh. They have some things at Spencer's that will make a stripper blush.

Salem County

Truth Is...

150 N Virginia Ave
Salem

This is a lingerie store but beware there's conflicting information about whether they're currently open.

margostock
loading...

Somerset County

Naughty But Nice Couple's Boutique

1005 US-22
North Plainfield

Hey, you can feel less dirty by shopping here since "couple" is right in the name!

Sussex County

I tried for you Sussex, I really did. But my Googling skills couldn’t come up with anything. You’d think having “sex” right in their name this county would be a little more fun!

Union County

Adan y Eva

956 Elizabeth Ave.
Elizabeth

A little something for everyone. Just don't hit on the mannequins in lingerie please!

sakkmesterke
loading...

Warren County

Just like Hunterdon and Sussex counties, nothing I could find.

What is it about this part of the state? But here’s what you counties can do. Not far away just across the Delaware in New Hope, PA., there’s a lingerie store called Surrender selling “romantic apparel.”

They’re at 11a W Mechanic Street. And in East Stroudsburg, PA. at 118 Trellis Way there’s the adult entertainment store The Pink Pony selling way more than lingerie.

Also there's Adult Playtime Boutique at 3517 PA-611 in Bartonsville, PA. that will rock your Valentine’s Day if you’re in one of Jersey’s dry counties, so to speak.

As with anything, you should definitely check ahead with a place directly before heading there as you never know when a business may suddenly be closed.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Inside Scarlett Johansson's $1.8M NYC Penthouse

Take a look inside Scarlett Johansson's longtime New York City penthouse, which she sold for $1.8 million.

Unbelievably Expensive Divorces

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit

Filed Under: Valentine's Day
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM