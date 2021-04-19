NJ adds gender ‘X’ option to driver’s licenses and IDs

Driver's licenses in New Jersey will now have a third gender option.

In addition to "M" and "F," people will be able to choose "X," which the Motor Vehicle Commission said can be used by those who either identify as gender binary or who prefer not to specify a gender.

MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said the option reflects how "diversity and inclusion" are "core values for New Jersey, and for all of us at the MVC."

The MVC already had been allowing transgender people to change their M or F gender designation since February 2020.

The latest change was applauded by the civil rights organization Garden State Equality.

“We're thrilled that New Jersey has joined 19 other states and Washington, D.C., in offering X gender markers on driver's licenses and state IDs,” Executive Director Christian Fuscarino said. “This option will allow New Jerseyans, particularly nonbinary and intersex people, to enjoy a right many of us take for granted – having ID that accurately reflects who we are. We applaud the MVC for taking another step to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ New Jerseyans.”

To change the gender marker, people can fill out a form on the MVC website and visit an MVC Licensing Center as a walk-in customer to surrender their curren license and pay an $11 fee to receive a new license.

9 New Jersey debates that will never end