NJ is changing the written driver test: What you need to know

For generations of New Jersey residents, it was a right of passage: A trip to the MVC to take your "written" test. It was the first step toward being able to borrow the car and head down the shore.
The test has now moved entirely online, and will be administered at high schools and driving schools around the state. It will also still be offered at some MVC offices by appointment only.
Officially called the Driver and Road Test Scoring System (DARTSS), NJMVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said in a news release, "We are always looking to modernize our processes so customers can be served more effectively."
All 665 New Jersey high schools that are licensed to teach driver education and administer knowledge tests have fully migrated to the online testing system.
Fulton assured the test would be secure and would result in quicker processing amid record-high demand for testing.
"Administering knowledge tests on a web-based application in proctored settings allows us to maintain the integrity of the test," Fulton said.
Plans are also in the works to migrate commercial driver license (CDL) knowledge tests online to be offered at 139 commercial driving schools as well as through the MVC's mobile testing units.
No matter where you take the test, you are urged to study your driver's manual. Failure rates for first-time test takers is upwards of 50%.
That, Fulton says, further clogs the licensing process.
"More drivers passing on their first attempt would reduce the overall demand for testing services and enable us to accommodate more applicants."
Here is a sample driver knowledge test.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita
NJ county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022
UPDATED 4/10: A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2022. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.
(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)
These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey
A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.
From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.
Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.
If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.
Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.
You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.
Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.
Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.
I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: