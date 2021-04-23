Biden nominates NJ MVC chief to be assistant secretary of defense

New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission chief administrator is in line for a promotion.

President Biden on Friday nominated Sue Fulton to be the next assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs.

Fulton, who is gay, would be among several LGBTQ appointments in the Biden administration, which also nominated a transgender retired Navy commander to be the assistant secretary of defense for readiness.

Fulton was part of the first West Point class to graduate women. She retired as an Army captain and was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2011 to the Board of Visitors at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Fulton served at the helm of the MVC during one of its most trying periods as the pandemic forced its offices to close and created months of backlog, which the MVC hacked through by adding more services online.

Fulton also presided over changes to make the MVC more inclusive for LGBTQ people. Last week the agency announced that it would be adding a gender "X" option for people who do not wish to be identified as either male or female on their driver's license or IDs. Last year, following the adoption of a state law, the MVC began allowing people to change their male or female designation on their license.

The MVC also is set to start issuing driver's licenses next month to state residents who are in the country illegally.

Murphy on Friday called Biden's nomination "a tremendous choice."

“Our nation needs leaders who understand our global challenges and have the skills to empower and inspire our men and women in uniform," Murphy said in a written statement. "Sue has been a trailblazer since her days as part of the first West Point class to include women and, as a member of my Cabinet, I have relied upon her clear, calm, and flexible approach to serving the needs of millions of New Jerseyans during one of the most challenging times in memory. I know she will be the capable partner President Biden needs working alongside Secretary Austin at the Pentagon.”

