The MVC made it easier this week to get a Real ID license by doubling the number of appointments available.

The additional appointments come as legislators criticize the MVC for its wish to only offer certain services at its branches. MVC agencies were closed for four months at the start of the pandemic in 2020 then split up its license and vehicle transactions by location as it tried to meet pent-up demand.

MVC spokesman William Connolly said the new appointments have been planned as part of an initiative to expand Real ID availability using existing facilities and mobile units.

Getting a Real ID is a service that must be done in person at the 24 branches designated as licensing centers.

"NJMVC is continually adding Real ID appointments. On Monday, we added more Real ID upgrade appointments to our scheduler at NJMVC.gov, approximately doubling them," Connolly said, adding that new appointments are added to the website every weekday at 7 a.m.

An appointment for a Real ID license can be made within three months of the expiration date of an existing license or ID. If not, then you can schedule a Real ID upgrade appointment to get your Real ID.

A Real ID license is not mandatory but in less than a year it will be required to fly within the United States after May 3, 2023.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

