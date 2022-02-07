Are ‘Dark Web’ warnings about NJ driver’s license number a scam?

The MVC is trying to learn more about a message being received with an ominous message about their New Jersey driver's license and Social Security numbers and the 'dark web.'

"We recently noticed a number of customer inquiries regarding a notice that their driver’s license information was 'compromised' on 'the dark Web.'The message cites their Social Security number and DL number," MVC spokesman William Connolly told New Jersey 101.5.

Connolly said the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is investigating whether or not the messages are part of a scam.

"Importantly, there has been no breach of security at MVC," Connolly said.

If you do receive a message you believe to be a scam Connolly advised notifying local police.

A phishing text targeted MVC customers in July asking customers to update their information clicking a link to a website that looked like the MVC's site. It was from that website where license information was stolen, according to the NJCCIC.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

