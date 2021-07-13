Beware this new NJ scam involving texts from ‘MVC’

Police in Franklin Township are warning residents via social media about a new scam designed to steal your personal information. It's a phishing scam using the Motor Vehicle Commission as their hook.

"Today we learned of a new scam," police posted. "If you receive a text from the MVC telling you to update your information, DO NOT CLICK ON IT. This shortened URL brings you to a phishing website and it could lead to your identity being stolen. Those that are trying to steal your identity are finding new and creative ways to commit their crimes.”

If you click on it you will be brought to a form that asks for personal information. Of course all of us being leery of running afoul of the MVC would be worried about our license's good standing so some will jump too quickly and comply.

The actual text the scammer will send would read as follows:

New Jersey Department of Transportation, You need to validate your driver’s license information with us for traffic safety.

No. No you don't.

The MVC says to ignore this if received.

“The NJMVC does not ask individuals to confirm or update their driver license information by text message,” according to a spokesperson for the MVC. “Customers should always be wary of clicking on links received in text messages from unknown numbers and are encouraged to use the resources provided by the Division of Consumer Affairs to learn more about how to protect their digital information and report any potentially fraudulent activity. The NJMVC has referred the suspicious text to the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell (NJCCIC) for further investigation.”

If only they used their ingenuity for good instead of evil.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer 10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit...