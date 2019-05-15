Bigseventravel.com has thrown down the gauntlet. They ranked all 50 state accents based on sexiness and they put New Jersey at 49th. They say the rankings were derived from surveys of their social audience. Whatevuh!

What did they write about us being nearly dead last in sounding sexy?

"49th. New Jersey

North Jerseyan? Think ‘cawfee’ and dropping the ‘Rs’. South Jerseyan? It’s more like the Philly accent, but not close enough to bring up Jersey’s overall sex appeal."

The Long Island accent is the only accent less sexy than ours according to these creeps. Wouldn't we all agree the North Jersey accent is very close to the New York accent? You know where they put the New York accent (separate from the Long Island accent)? 3rd! Really? 3rd? So when it's on that side of the Hudson River it's suddenly sexy as hell but on this side it kills the moment like Ambien?

Oh, and is there a more grating accent than the Boston accent? Not according to these geniuses. They put the Boston accent at 2nd sexiest in the country. Oh, riiiiight!

"How 'bout we have some lahhhbstahhh then pahhhk the cahhhr and bahhhhng?"

Yeah, no thanks Boston, you wouldn't know what sexy is if it gave you venereal disease, which it probably did. Because, you know, you're Boston. We'll take a hot Jersey girl any day of the week.

Texas was ranked number one sexiest accent in America. Fine, you want to wake up to the coyote ugliness of a guy named Cletus that's your business ladies.

If you want to see this monstrosity in its entirety it's right here . Speaking of right here, I gotchyour ranking right here!

