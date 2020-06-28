NJ A.G.: man dies shortly after being put into State Police car

TOTOWA — A man died shortly after being arrested and put in the back of a police vehicle late Saturday morning by a State Police trooper, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

A trooper stopped the 51-year-old man's vehicle outside the State Police Totowa Substation, which is at 250 Minnisink Road, near Route 80, and the trooper found suspected drugs, prosecutors said.

At about 11:30 a.m., the man was arrested and put in the police vehicle, when he suffered an undetermined medical emergency, according to police.

The trooper, as well as other responding troopers and paramedics, administered medical aid and the man was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m.

The man’s identity has not been publicly released at this time.

According to the Attorney General's Office, preliminary investigation showed there was no use of force by the arresting trooper or any responding troopers.

The death is being investigated since it happened in law enforcement custody, under a state law in effect since last year.

