Nineteenth century train station for sale in Mercer County

Usually I highlight vintage homes that predate the country, but this time it’s one of the most unique homes you’ll ever see. It’s the Pennington Train Station that’s been converted into a home. Check out the photo gallery below.

It was built between 1879-82 and is on the National Registry of Historic Places. It is technically two separate units with a combined living space of 3,300 feet. You can live in both units or live in one and rent out the other. Some of the amenities include four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, 12 foot ceilings, original woodwork, hardwood floors, a spiral staircase and a clawfoot tub. How much to buy it? $475,000. See the full Zillow listing here .

