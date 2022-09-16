Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022
With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022.
Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
According to a release from the New Jersey Department of Education, honorees are given a plaque and flag at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Federal officials said 39 cohorts have bestowed Blue Ribbon designations to more than 9,000 schools. These are the New Jersey award-holders for 2022, with links to the U.S. Department of Education's profile on each one.
Bergen County — School #4, Cliffside Park
Bergen County — Upper School, Englewood Cliffs
Camden County — Glendora Elementary School, Glendora
Essex County — Redwood Elementary School, West Orange
Mercer County — Stony Brook Elementary School, Pennington (Hopewell Valley Regional School District)
Middlesex County — Edgar Middle School, Metuchen
Monmouth County — Frank Defino Central Elementary School, Marlboro
Morris County — Center Grove School, Randolph
Union County — William J. McGinn Elementary School, Scotch Plains (Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District)
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
