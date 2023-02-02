Nine great NJ wineries to check out this winter

It’s that time of year when people look for new and different things to do. Just any reason to get out of the house.

Of course, it’s too cold to do anything outside unless you’re into winter sports.

How about checking out a few of New Jersey’s many amazing wineries?

Some of them may be more geared to spring, summer and fall enjoyment with their beautiful outdoor views and seating arrangements.

But some of them are cozy little places to have a meal, enjoy some great local wine and even listen to some music.

Here are some of the ones that we are familiar with and would love to share how great they are with you.

Hopewell Valley Vineyards — Pennington.

This is a beautiful winery centrally located in Mercer county. They offer a full pizza & light fare menu, along with non-alcoholic beverages.

Sharrott Winery — Hammonton.

It's one of our go-to wineries in South Jersey. They've got a great light menu in a nice modern barn-type atmosphere with occasional live music.

Old York Cellars — Ringoes.

Great vineyard in Hunterdon County with nice atmosphere indoors and out when the weather is nice. Great food selection too.

Valenzano Winery — Shamong.

They quickly became one of New Jersey's premiere wineries with a wide range of quality wines and really food in a great atmosphere.

Cape May Winery — Cape May.

This place will remind you of an upscale California winery with great "pop-up" dinners in their wine cellar.

Autumn Lake Winery — Williamstown.

All of South Jersey is talking about what a beautiful setting this winery offers. Nice atmosphere and good food inside too.

Laurita Winery — New Egypt.

This is definitely one of New Jersey's premiere wineries with a stunning building and beautiful grounds. The wine is good and the atmosphere is awesome. They also offer limited food selections.

Auburn Road Winery — Pilesgrove.

This is a real hidden gem in Salem County not far off of the NJTPK and 295. Really good wine and excellent pizza from their wood-fired oven.

Beneduce Vineyards — Pittstown.

Anyplace in Hunterdon County is going to be stunning and this place is no different. They also offer "pop-up" dinners.

For a full list of all the wineries in New Jersey and all of the events they offer click here. 

If you're interested in Laurita Winery, take a look inside.

A look inside Laurita Winery

