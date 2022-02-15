You've heard of sip and paint but have you ever heard of Tipsy Tie Dye?

It's a new place in Hoboken owned by brother and sister duo Katie and Kevin Tague.

Katie's background is in the fashion world where she worked as a creative director and denim designer. Kevin is an analytical chemist that specializes in garment finishing and dye science. Together they have made tie-dying into a fun cocktail hour.

Brother and Sister Duo Katie and Kevin Tague

You start your tie-dye project by selecting an article of dyeable clothing from their boutique. You can choose from T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants and more. This item is included in your ticketed price.



They offer basic and premium packages. Both include a choice of dyeable merchandise, assistance with tying and the use of their dye-dispenser taps. Their dye-dispenser taps allow you to create your own colors.



Each booking window is set for two hours. They have slots every two hours through open booking and they also offer private party options. They are open for all ages during the day and they are adults-only from 5:30 to 10 p.m.



They are BYOB, so make sure to pack your favorite adult beverages. They allow wine, beer and liquor, they also have mixers available for purchase. They have 14 oz wine glasses, 12 oz rock glasses and shot glasses. The perk of the premium package is that you can bring that glass home with you.



They also allow you to bring in food but be mindful of what you bring because you will be sharing the space with others. They can provide plates, silverware, bar napkins and ice for your use. They also will provide you with a wine bottle opener if you forget one.

Owner Kevin prepping the dyes.

The Teeny Tie Dye is the same as the adult tie-dye minus the alcohol. Your child can enjoy the choice of In-Store Dyeable Merchandise, and a two-hour workshop offering them the option of tons of tie-dye methods.



When you are finished tie-dying you can either take it home with you that day, or have it shipped or picked up the next day when it is dry.

You can buy your tickets to Tipsy Tie Dye HERE, and check them out on Instagram

They are open Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m.

