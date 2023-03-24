Newest RHONJ cast member Jenn Fessler shows off her face lift

There are plenty of people who live and breathe by all things Real Housewives. As enormous of a sensation as this franchise has become, I somehow never watched more than a handful of episodes. I’m not sure why it never caught my attention the way it did other women my age, who are clearly the target demographic.

However, I do find the women intriguing. Without even watching the show, I’ve gotten to know who a lot of them are, and how a lot of them tick. Yes, I am a real housewife (scientific species name 'realimus housewifus') researcher.

So far, the newest real housewife of New Jersey, Jenn Fessler, it’s too new to the game for me to make any assessment of. However, while I realize that I am not providing any big scoop when I report on one of the real housewives of ANYWHERE having plastic surgery, I think it’s refreshing that one of them freely admits it. It’s so much cooler than pretending like she was simply growing old gracefully, or that she has good genes.

Admitting to having work done is actually the new female empowerment. It’s this generation’s way of not being chained to ancient morés. Like, it’s my body I’m free to do what I want with it.

According to an article on BravoTV.com, Fessler freely admitted to three cosmetic surgery procedures; a deep plane facelift, platysmaplasty, (getting rid of that annoying band that runs vertically from your chin down your neck) and rhinoplasty (nose job, duh).

She looks gorgeous, refreshed, and great for her age. So, while as I mentioned before I haven’t learned enough about Jen to decide how I feel about the newest RHONJ cast member, her honesty makes me like her already.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

