NJ child, less than 2 weeks old, tests positive for COVID-19

Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center (Google Maps)

NORTH BERGEN — A newborn has tested positive for novel coronavirus, according to township officials. The child is the youngest case of COVID-19 in New Jersey to date.

The nearly 2-week old, whose sex was not publicly disclosed Monday, was tested at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center over the weekend, North Bergen spokesman Phil Swibinski said. The child has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

The parents of the baby so far have not tested positive for COVID-19, as of March 30, Swibinski said.

Previously, a 5-year-old in Paterson was the youngest NJ patient with novel coronavirus, as confirmed by Paterson officials March 17. That child, along with father and mother, also had been quarantined at home.

How to Sew a Face Mask

Filed Under: COVID-19 Coronavirus, Hudson County, North Bergen
Categories: New Jersey News
