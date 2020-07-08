Newark woman sucked into sewer, gets shot into river a mile away

A woman making a DoorDash delivery in Passaic got an unexpected ride during Monday's thunderstorms when she got sucked into the sewer system, which spit her into a river nearly a mile away.

Nathalia Bruno, 24, of Newark, got caught in deep water from a flash flood on High Street in Passaic, Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost told New Jersey 101.5.

After she got out of her car, the current dragged her into a waterway that runs under the city, sending her on a mile long ride through the sewer system, according to the chief. Trentacost said the current can move as fast as 30 mph.

Bruno wound up in the Passaic River, where she swam to the backyard of a home on Carneer Avenue, Rutherford Police Chief John Russo told New Jersey 101.5.

Trentacost said the car, which was also swept underground, was located on Wednesday about a quarter mile away.

"A private company will start work Wednesday to remove it by cutting into the road and tunnel and let the car out," Trentacost said.

Russo told NorthJersey.com that Bruno was in shock but was not injured.

DoorDash will offer Bruno occupational insurance to help with any medical expenses, a spokesperson told NorthJersey.com.

