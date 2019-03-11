NEWARK — A local teen was arrested this weekend, hours after he carjacked an off-duty Newark police officer, according to authorities.

The 17-year-old has been charged with carjacking, conspiracy and receiving stolen property.

On Saturday afternoon, around 2:15 p.m., the off-duty officer got out of her 2016 black GMC Acadia, police said. Her 12-year-old daughter was still in a backseat of the SUV when an unknown male got inside, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens said.

The officer fired her department-issued firearm as the girl got out, unharmed, and the teen fled in the vehicle. No one was injured by the shots fired, Stephens said.

The Acadia was later found, ditched on Hansbury Avenue, according to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

The Newark teen was later tracked down in Hillside around 9:45 p.m., where he was seen on Liberty Avenue in a stolen Toyota Rav 4 with two other people, Ambrose said.

Both Newark and Hillside Police responded in pursuit of the vehicle, which crashed into a parked car, police said.

Ambrose said all three people ran but were caught by officers.

Newark Police referred questions about the officer's identity and any review of her use of a work-issued firearm to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. The office said it was looking into the case.

