Newark police sued over cop charged with murdering wife

A former Newark police officer accused of gunning down his estranged wife while in uniform is being sued by the woman's boyfriend, who survived the shooting last year in their Morris County community.

Timothy Simonson filed the lawsuit against John Formisano, who is charged with murdering of 37-year-old Christine Solaro and the attempted murder of Simonson, who was injured in the July 2019 shooting.

NorthJersey.com cited the lawsuit, which also names the Newark Police Department as a defendant. The suit says the department failed to strip Formisano of his gun and badge, even after he showed suicidal behavior in front of other officers.

Solaro was found shot to death on the steps of a neighbor's home in the Oak Ridge section of Jefferson.

Formisano, a 24-year veteran of the Newark Police Department before his current suspension from the force, was ruled competent nearly a year ago to stand trial on murder and other charges.