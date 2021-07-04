Newark police share video of bank robber as dye pack explodes

NEWARK — An accused bank robber could literally be a marked man — after a brightly colored dye pack exploded as he ran from a city bank on Saturday morning, as seen on video.

Newark Police have shared surveillance video taken around 10 a.m. outside a Capital One bank at 487 Springfield Avenue.

A Black man walked into the bank and wrote a note on a withdrawal slip which he handed to a teller, Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

It read “I have a gun give me all the money from the register please, and no one will get hurt."

The teller gave the man money while including a dye pack, O'Hara said.

Shortly after the man left the bank he can be seen in the video below, walking east on Springfield Avenue.

The dye pack starts releasing a reddish, pinkish cloud, as the man tosses a bundle of $200 it was contained in before running north on Blum Street.

The final count of cash stolen was $2,300, police said.

Anyone with information about the bank heist can call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

Tips also can be submitted on the Police Division’s website or through the Newark Police Division Smartphone App.

All anonymous tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward, according to police.

