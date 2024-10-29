Police looking for man accused of armed robbery attempt on NJ Transit bus in Newark

💥 Newark police are looking for the man who tried to rob someone on a NJ Transit bus

NEWARK — A person affiliated with Rutgers University-Newark was nearly robbed on board a NJ Transit bus on Monday afternoon, according to Rutgers police.

The Newark Police Department is investigating the incident that happened on Oct. 28, at approximately 2:40 p.m. on a NJ Transit bus at the intersection of Broad and Bridge streets.

The victim told police that an armed man approached them, and demanded personal property. After a brief struggle, the man got off the bus empty-handed, and ran north on Broad Street towards Lackawanna Station in Newark.

No injuries were reported, and nothing was stolen.

Police said the man is described as a 30- to 40-year-old, light-skinned Hispanic male, with facial hair, who was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black watch cap, and carrying a black duffel bag.

He remains at large.

The Rutgers University Police Department is asking anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, to please call the Newark Police Department at 973-733-6000.

Rutgers police are also reminding students, staff, and others to always stay alert and attuned to their surroundings, report suspicious activity to the police immediately, avoid isolated or dark areas, and walk in groups, especially when traveling during late-night hours.

For added safety, Rutgers police also provide escorts to students, faculty, and staff upon request. The escorts will take you to your cars, campus residence, or the university’s mass transit system.

