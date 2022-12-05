Newark, NJ serial car burglar caught with bloody hand, cops say

NEWARK — An accused serial car burglar was literally caught red-handed while breaking into a vehicle, according to police.

Newark cops responding to a call for an attempted home invasion around 4:15 a.m. early Saturday morning instead found a trail of burglarized vehicles in the area of Blum, Holland, and South 10th streets. The cars' passenger side windows had been shattered.

Officers also spotted Jamiraquan Shephard, 24, of Newark, in the act of breaking into a vehicle at the intersection of Blum Street and Springfield Avenue, police said.

As they arrested him, the cops noticed Shephard was bleeding from his hand. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said they found him with a glass-breaking pen, a BB gun air pistol, three watches, three gold chains, a Samsung tablet, Tozo ear pods, and an assortment of other items.

Authorities added that a pastor from a nearby church also reported a burglary.

Shephard faces several charges including burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft, and weapons offenses.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

